Nashik, May 29 (PTI) As many as 858 people tested positive for coronavirus, while 48 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district rose to 3,84,784 and the toll reached 4,637, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the district mounted to 3,69,652, after 2,302 people were discharged from various hospitals during the day, he said.

With the addition of 13,743 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district stands at 16,21,513, the official added.

Meanwhile, state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said the district will get 37 metric tonnes of oxygen per day from 40 oxygen plants, which are in the process of being set up in the district.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of an oxygen plant at the civil hospital here.

"Oxygen plants, which are coming up in every sub- district hospital, will have capacity to generate 125 cylinders every day and those to be set up at rural hospitals will fill 60 to 70 jumbo cylinders per day," said Bhujbal, who is also the guardian minister of the district.

