Nashik, Jul 29 (PTI) With the single-day addition of 119 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,02,326 on Thursday, a health official said.

The toll stood at 8,506, as two patients died of the infection during the day, while the count of recoveries rose to 3,92,790 after 153 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Of the total number of cases recorded so far, 2,28,224 were from Nashik city, 1,52,050 from other parts of the district, 12,586 from Malegaon, 5,550 from outside the district, the official data revealed.

As many as 22,41,539 swabs have been tested till date, of which 9,347 were tested on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)