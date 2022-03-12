Nashik, Mar 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 4,75,945, an official said.

At least 25 patients were discharged from hospitals and none died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,66,920, while the toll stood at 8,899, he said.

There are currently 126 patients undergoing treatment in the district, he said.

As per official data, 2,72,753 cases have been reported in Nashik city so far, 1,77,068 in other parts of the district, 13,882 in Malegaon and 8,326 patients were from outside the district.

