Nashik, Mar 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections to 4,75,775, an official said.

At least 21 patients were discharged from hospitals, while none died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,66,576 and toll stood at 8,896, he said.

The district is now left with 303 active cases, the official added.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,691 were from Nashik city, 1,76,964 from other parts of the district, 13,881 from Malegaon and 8,323 from outside the district, the administration has stated.

