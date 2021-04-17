Nashik, Apr 17 (PTI) At least 4,718 people tested positive for coronavirus, while 38 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 2,58,021 and the toll rose to 2,895, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 17 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 20 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon, he said.

Among the cases registered so far, Nashik city alone accounted for 1,56,938 infections, followed by 87,314 from other parts of the district, 10,250 from Malegaon and 3,519 from outside the district, the official said.

As many as 5,387 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,17,455, he said.

With the addition of 18,679 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 9,80,502, the official added.

