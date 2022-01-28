Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) won the Prime Minister's Banner at the Republic Day camp, the Defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The state had last won the PM's banner in 2014, it was stated.

Cadets from 17 NCC directorates of various states participated in the month-long Republic Day camp this year. The Maharashtra State Directorate had fielded a contingent of 57 cadets, both boys and girls, from various districts of the state.

In the rally held at Carriappa Parade Ground on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the prestigious PM Banner to Major General Y P Khanduri, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Maharashtra, the statement said.

Senior Under Officer Siddhesh Jadhav was the banner bearer and Cadet Captain Nikita Khot was the trophy bearer, it said.

Lauding the achievement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Maharashtra had unfurled its flag in Delhi.

The RDC 2022 for the NCC culminated with the rally at Carriappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

