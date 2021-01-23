Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra unit of the NCP, an ally in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will launch "NCP Parivar Sanvad Yatra" from January 28 to galvanise the party cadre in the state.

NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil said in a press conference here that the first phase of the programme will begin from Aheri in Gadchiroli district.

"The first phase will last 17 days and cover 82 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of Vidarbha and North Maharashtra, excluding Nashik. There will be 10 public meetings and 135 meetings of party workers," he said.

Prominent leaders and workers from these constituencies will participate in the yatra as it traverses 3,000 km by road.

He said he would travel through all these constituencies as the state unit president.

The second phase of the yatra will begin from February 20, in which all districts in Marathwada region will be covered, he said.

The exercise will resume after the conclusion of the budget session of the state legislature, which begins on March 1, he said.

Patil said the yatra will focus on interaction with the party cadre. It is also aimed at ensuring coordination with Shiv Sena and Congress workers in these constituencies.

"Our effort is to strengthen our cadre and also the MVA alliance," he said.

Patil said during the yatra, he will take a review of the water resources department, of which he is the minister, in all the districts.

"I will be present at the cabinet meetings virtually, for which I will take permission from the chief minister," he said.

