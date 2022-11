Latur, Nov 24 (PTI) Police have registered a case of cheating against nine traders after the farm produce worth Rs 2.42 crore purchased by another merchant and kept in a warehouse in Latur city of Maharashtra went missing from the place, an official said.

The case was registered at the MIDC police station on Monday as per the court orders, sub-inspector Sandip Karad said.

"Based on the complaint lodged by Praveen Manik Mane, a case was registered against the nine traders. The complainant, who is also a trader, claimed that he had stored 1,000 sacks of udid (black gram) and 1,705 sacks of soybean in the warehouse located in MIDC area of Latur," he said on Wednesday.

When the complainant came to know that the goods has gone missing from the warehouse, he sought answers from these nine traders, but they gave evasive replies, he added.

The complainant then moved the district court, which ordered the police that a case be registered against the nine traders.

As per the court orders, the case was registered at MIDC police station on Monday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 403 (dishonestly misappropriating or converting to one's own use any movable property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 147 (rioting), 34 (common intention) and investigation into the case is on.

