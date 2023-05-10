Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Hundreds of nurses appointed by Zilla Parishads who serve in various hospitals in Maharashtra on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai demanding a hike in their monthly salary from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 21,000.

The nurses reached Mantralaya, the state government secretariat, claiming the government didn't take note of the agitation they had been holding at Azad Maidan for the last nine days.

Also Read | Italy Busts Mediterranean Migrant Trafficking Ring.

“We get only Rs 3,000 salary per month. We demand that it should be raised to at least Rs 21,000. We are determined to agitate for a long period if the state government doesn't accept our demand," said an agitating nurse while she was whisked away by police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)