Aurangabad, Mar 2 (PTI) The Aurangabad District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has dropped the rule of purchasing tickets online to visit monuments in the region, an Archeological Survey of India official said on Wednesday.

The region is home to renowned sites like Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara, Devgiri Fort and Aurangabad Caves, which were reopened for tourists last month amid a fall in COVID-19 cases, though it was made mandatory that tickets be purchased online.

"Now, ticket windows at the sites are functional since Tuesday. Footfalls have gone up after offline ticketing restarted," he said.

