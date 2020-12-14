Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti on Monday held a one-day protest in Latur demanding scrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the Centre.

The protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a memorandum for the Centre was submitted in the collector's office, a functionary of the outfit said.

The dharna here was part of the protests organised by various outfits outside district headquarters all over the country against the farm laws, he added.

