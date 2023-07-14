Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party with "washing machine" jibe after a member of the Ajit Pawar faction was made Maharashtra cooperation minister.

Portfolios were allocated during the day to nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. Dilip Walse Patil was given the cooperation portfolio, as per a CMO statement.

The BJP has been accusing Ajit Pawar of scams and corruption in the cooperative sector in the state and the allegations had found mention in a public address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, claimed Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

"There are many questions that have come up because of this and the BJP needs to answer them. Was the BJP making allegations against him (Ajit Pawar) to put pressure on him and his group or was this just a part of their (BJP's) washing machine scheme. Mostly importantly, does the BJP endorse the alleged scams and corruption in the cooperative sector," Crsato questioned.

The opposition has often attacked the BJP with the "washing machine" jibe by alleging that leaders who are being probed by agencies breathe easy after they join the saffron party.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar, who is deputy chef minister in the Shinde government, was given the finance portfolio, while Dhananjay Munde was made agriculture minister.

Dilip Walse-Patil was give charge of the cooperation ministry.

