Alibaug, Aug 11 (PTI) Raigad district in Maharashtra reported 187 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 1,62,052 and the toll to 4,065, an official release said on Wednesday.

These new additions and deaths were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 185 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the Raigad district so far to 1,55,787, as per a release issued by the district collector's office.

The case positivity rate in the district now stands at 2.52%, it said.

A total of 7,25,551 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far in the district. 2,22,919 people have received the second dose.

The overall number of people who are vaccinated in the Raigad district is 9,48,490 including 5,51,747 men, 96,629 women and 114 belonging to 'other' categories, the release said.

The number of general beds in the district is 3,513, oxygen beds 2,575, ICU beds 640, and ventilator beds 262, it said.

