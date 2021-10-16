Latur, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP began a protest padayatra (foot march) from Ausa in Latur to Tuljapur in Osmanabad on Saturday demanding relief for farmers whose crops were damaged in heavy rains recently.

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who led the protest, said farmers have been left penniless as their Kharif crop has been destroyed, and demanded that the MVA government issue compensation without delay, so that sowing for the Rabi season is not affected.

