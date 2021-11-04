Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 1,141 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 32 deaths, the health department said.

The coronavirus case tally in the state rose to 66,15,299, while the death toll reached 1,40,345, it added.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 1,193 new cases and 39 fatalities.

A total of 1,613 patients were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday evening, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,56,263 and leaving the state with 15,062 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The total of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to 6,30,47,584 with 1,00,229 swab samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Of the 32 deaths, the Mumbai region recorded 11, followed by Nashik region with eight deaths. Pune region recorded 10 deaths while Nagpur, Kolhapur and Akola regions recorded zero deaths.

Mumbai district reported the highest 252 new infections, followed by Pune district with 241 cases.

Mumbai district has the highest 4,160 active cases in the state.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,15,299, new cases 1,141, fresh fatalities: 32, total deaths 1,40,345, recoveries 64,56,263, active cases 15,062, total tests 6,30,47,584.

