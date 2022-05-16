Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases, including 74 in Mumbai, taking the overall tally to 78,80,969, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,47,855 as no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The fresh addition to the tally was much lower than the 255 recorded on Sunday.

The recovery count increased by 121 in the last 24 hours to touch 77,31,588, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,526, he said.

State health department data showed that Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia districts have no active case currently.

It also revealed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.10 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

With 12,896 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 8,05,72,867, the data showed.

