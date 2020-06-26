Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded a single-day highest increase of 5,024 coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, while the the death toll rose to 7,106 with 175 new deaths.

On the other hand, 2,362 coronavirus patientswere discharged during the day, increasing the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department release said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Govt Extends Lockdown in State Till July 31 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

The spike of 5,024 overtook Thursday's increase of 4,841 in the cases.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 3,116 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 1,297 in Mumbai city.

Also Read | Google Pay Banned in India? NPCI Issues Clarification as 'GPayBanned By RBI' Trends on Twitter.

In Pune city, 772 new cases were reported.

Aurangabad city reported 174 new cases, Pimpri- Chinchwad 151 and Nashik city 106.

Of 175COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, 91 deaths occurredin the last 48 hours and remaining fatalities had taken place earlier, the health department said.

The recovery rate of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 52.25 per cent while the fatality rate is 4.65 per cent.

So far 8,71,875 people have been tested in the state. while the number of active cases is 65,844.

MMR accounts for 1,10,830 cases and 5,188 deaths so far, including 72,175 cases and 4,179 deaths in Mumbai.

5,58,488 persons are in home quarantine and 36,903 in institutional quarantine across the state.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Total cases 1,52,765, new cases 5,024, total deaths 7,106, recovered patients 79,815, active cases 65,844, people tested so far 8,71,875.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)