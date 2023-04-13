Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) A case of alleged irregularities in recruitment for the City Industrial and Development Corporation of Maharashtra has come to light following which an audit of the recruitments done in last 10 years has been ordered, a top CIDCO official said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said 15 days back, he came across complaints of payments being drawn of non-existing employees in the city planning agency.

Mukherjee then immediately ordered an inquiry into it through their chief vigilance officer.

The inquiry revealed the scam was taking place since 2017, he said.

Mukherjee said as many as 28 "bogus" persons enrolled in CIDCO have been identified.

An official from the agency's HR department was also part of the racket as the recruitments were done through his signature, he said.

"It might be a bogus signature, but his signatures are there on the documents. The total amount involved in the fraud is to the tune of Rs 2.80 crore," Mukherjee said.

He said they will approach the police in the matter.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered into the fraud, Mukherjee said.

"As of now, we have identified one officer, but action will be taken against all those involved in the fraud," he said.

Mukherjee further said he has also ordered a detailed audit of recruitments done in CIDCO.

The audit report should be completed in the next one month, he added.

