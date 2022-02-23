Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) A man working as a regional manager of a Mumbai-based company allegedly hanged himself to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur city early on Wednesday after telling his father over phone that he was depressed, police said.

The deceased, Vishal Janardan Didhate (38), resided with his wife in Beltarodi area of the city, they said.

"He worked as a regional manager of a Mumbai-based info-analytics company. His parents lived at Pulgaon in neighbouring Wardha district, around 75 kms away. Didhate had been working from home since the past six months," a police official said.

He had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a bank, but was getting only half the salary due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He was under depression due to his financial problems, he said.

"On Tuesday night, he contacted his father on mobile phone and reportedly told him that he was depressed. His father suspected that something was wrong with him. Hours later, Didhate bolted from outside the door of the bedroom where his wife was sleeping and hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the living room. His parents reached his house around 5 am and broke open the door only to find his body," the official added.

After being informed, the staff of Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

