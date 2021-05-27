Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,72,180, while 425 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 92,225, the health department said.

Out of the 425 deaths, 267 occurred in the last 48 hours and 158 during the the last week, it said.

The state also added another 459 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of fatalitycounts by various civic bodies and districts.

Hence, the overall death toll went up by 884 compared to Wednesday, the department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the daily detections by more than 13,000.

As many as 34,370 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,76,203, the department said.

Maharashtra's active cases now stood at 3,01,041, it said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 93.02 per cent from 92.76 per cent a day ago, while the case fatality rate was 1.63 per cent, the department said.

As many as 2,61,151 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far in the state to 3,40,86,110, it said.

Mumbai saw 1,258 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,01,598 and the toll to 14,720, the department said.

In the wider Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, 3,265 more people tested positive for the infection, while 75 patients died.

After this, the caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,21,344 and the death toll to 27,373, it said.

After Mumbai, rural parts of Raigad reported 16 deaths.

The Nashik division reported 3,798 fresh cases, including 1,406 in Ahmednagar district. Out of 83 deaths in the division, 35 were reported from rural parts of Ahmednagar district and 28 from villages of Nashik, the department said.

The Pune division recorded 5,848 new coronavirus cases, including 1,287 in Pune district and 2,561 in Satara district.

Out of 86 deaths in the division, 30 were reported from rural parts of Pune followed by 24 from rural parts of Satara and 18 from villages of Solapur district, the department said.

The Kolhapur division registered 4,156 fresh cases, including 1,167 in Sangli district and 1,326 in rural parts of Kolhapur.

Out of 80 deaths in the division, 29 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur, 14 from villages in Sangli and 16 from Ratnagiri.

The Aurangabad division recorded 759 coronavirus cases and the Latur division 1,315. The Akola division witnessed 2,111 fresh infections.

The Nagpur division reported 1,021 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 44 patients succumbed to the infection of which 14 were from Wardha and 12 from Gadchiroli district, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,72,180; new cases 21,273; death toll 92,225; recoveries 52,76,203; active cases 3,01,041; tests so far 3,40,86,110.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)