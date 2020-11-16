Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,49,777 with the addition of 2,535 fresh cases on Monday, the state health department said.

With 60 new deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count rose to 46,034, it said in a statement.

A total of 3,001 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,18,380, the department said.

There are 84,386 active cases in the state at present, it added.

