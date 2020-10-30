Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) With the addition of 6,190 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra's infection count reached 16,72,411 on Friday, a state health official said.

The state reported 127 deaths during the day, which took the fatality count to 43,837, he said.

A total of 8,241 patients were discharged after treatment on Friday. With this, the recovery count rose to 15,03,050.

The number of active patients in the state now stands at 1,25,418, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 1,145 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,56,505, while its death toll rose to 10,261 of which 32 were reported on Friday.

The state has so far conducted 89,06,826 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 16,72,411, new cases: 6,190, death toll: 43,837, discharged: 15,03,050, active cases: 1,25,418, people tested so far: 89,06,826.

