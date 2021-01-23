Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A man shot at and injured a person on Saturday during an argument after his car and another vehicle jostled for space on a narrow road in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said.

The person in the other vehicle was seriously injured and the accused fled the spot, an official said.

"The incident took place in Paya village. The injured person has been identified as Praful Tangadi. Efforts are on to nab the man who fired the shot," he added.

