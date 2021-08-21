Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Friday said a 15-page letter sent to him by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray detailing the state government's efforts to benefit the Maratha community was far from reality.

Speaking at a rally in Nanded, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, an RS member from the President's quota, also said Congress minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the state cabinet's sub committee on Maratha quota, was ineffective.

He said the Maharashtra government and Centre were blaming each other after the Supreme Court struck down a law that gave reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community.

The MVA government must inform the people about the follow up of the review petition filed by it in the SC, the RS MP added.

