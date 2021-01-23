Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,697 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 20,06,354, the state Health department said.

With 56 patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall toll in the state went up to 50,740, it said in a release.

A total of 3,694 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,10,521, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 43,870 active cases. PTI

