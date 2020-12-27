Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,255, it said in a statement.

A total of 2,124 patients were discharged in the state during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,09,948, it said.

The state has 59,214 active cases.

