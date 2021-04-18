Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest spike of 68,631 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 503 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the cumulative caseload in the state mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473.

Maharashtra is now left with 6,70,388active cases.

Of the 503 fatalities, 210 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, the department said.

Mumbai city reported8,468 fresh casesand 53 deaths, taking the tally of the infections to 5,79,486 and the toll to 12,354.

A record 2,73,272 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the number of samples tested so far to 2,38,54,185, the department said in a release.

A total of 45,654 people were discharged after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 31,06,828, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 80.92 per centwhile the fatality rate is 1.58 per cent.

Currently, 36,75,518 people are in the home quarantine and26,529 people are in the institutional quarantine, the department said.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and satellite towns,registered 17,632 fresh cases and 115 fatalities, taking the count of infections to 12,04,018 and the toll to 21,689, it said.

Nashik division reported 9,599 new cases including 2,049 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 15,587 cases in the day, including 6,541 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 2,264 infections, Aurangabad division 3,418, Latur division 4,921, Akola division 2,727, Nagpur division 12,483, including 4,724 in Nagpur city, the department said.

Maharashtra's tally of coronavirus positive cases is as follows: Positive cases 38,39,338, deaths 60,473, recoveries 31,06,828, active cases 6,70,388, total tests 2,38,54,185, and tests conducted today 2,73,272.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)