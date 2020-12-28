Yavatmal, Dec 28 (PTI) A Shiv Sena leader on Monday allegedly manhandled an insurance firm staffer during the party's protest over crop claims in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, police said.

It was during the Sena's 'jawaab do' (give answers) protest at the private firm's office that the local leader threw soybeans at its manager and manhandled him, he said.

Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal said the group did not have permission for the protest and the process of taking legal action for the manhandling of the insurance firm official was underway.

