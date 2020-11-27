Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) District sessions and magistrate courts across Maharashtra except in Pune shall start functioning regularly from December 1 in two shifts, the Bombay High Court said on Friday.

A notice issued by High Court Registrar General S G Dige said all subordinate court judges and staff will work in full capacity in two shifts - from 11 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

"All courts (except the courts in Pune Judicial District) shall start regular functioning in two shifts with effect from December 1, 2020," it said.

The decision was taken after the High Court Chief Justice and other judges of the Administrative Committee took into account the present situation of COVID-19 in the state, the notice said.

"In the first shift, preferably, the cases which are fixed for evidence and in the second shift, preferably, the cases which are fixed for judgment, order or hearing of arguments may be taken up," it said.

But the judges shall not pass any adverse order owing to the absence of advocates, parties, witnesses or accused persons, it added.

If the pandemic situation deteriorated, the Principal District Judge can seek directions from the high court.

Presently, all sessions and magistrate courts are working at limited capacity with the facility of hearing through video conferencing.

