Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) Silver items valued at more than Rs 1.25 crore were stolen from a godown in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Maximum Temperatures To Rise in Northwest India’, Says IMD; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Assam and West Bengal.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Pagaon village, they said.

Also Read | SC Rejects Challenge To MPID Act Validity, Upholds Order To Attach Properties of 63 Moons Technologies by Maharashtra Govt.

"Thieves entered the godown and stole silver items worth over Rs 1.25 crore. Following a complaint, a dog squad was pressed into service, but we have not got any leads so far," an official said.

An offence was registered at Bhiwandi taluka police station, but no arrest has been made in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)