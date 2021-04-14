Palghar, Apr 14 (PTI) A week after a cash collection agent was robbed of Rs 1.78 lakh on a highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police have arrested six members of a gang allegedly involved in the crime, an official said on Wednesday.

The personnel of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate took the action, he said.

"On April 7, victim Santosh Pandey (31), was going on his two-wheeler after collecting cash from a shop. He was carrying with him Rs 1,78,900. When he reached Rajavali on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, four men pushed his vehicle, due to which he fell down. They later ran away with the cash," said inspector Pramod Badhak of MBVV police's Virar crime unit.

During the probe, the police came to know about the involvement of six persons, whom they arrested, he said.

The six accused have been identified as Sambha alias Pintu Rajbhar (30), Rohit Jha (27), Rudresh Sawant (23), Lucky alias Sayyed Khan (22), Anil Vishwakarma (24) and Siddhartha Singh (27), he added.

These accused are members of a gang who robbed people on the highway, Badhak said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)