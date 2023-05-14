Palghar, May 14 (PTI) At least six persons were seriously injured following a collision between a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar.

The incident took place at Pali village on the Wada-Manor road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said the official from Wada police station.

Also Read | Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Likely to be Declared Soon at bseh.org.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The injured persons were first admitted to a local hospital but were shifted to another facility in Mumbai, about 80 km away, after their condition worsened, the official said.

According to the police, three persons were travelling on a motorbike to Vikramgad from Sahapur to attend a marriage function when their two-wheeler collided head-on with an auto coming in the opposite direction.

Those on the motorbike and three occupants of the auto suffered serious injuries due to the accident that also completely damaged both vehicles, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)