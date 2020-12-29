Aurangabad, Dec 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old jawan of the State Reserve Police Force allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Hingoli city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Sunil Bhimrao Jadhav, a native of Kolhapur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in SRPF quarters at around 6 am, an official said.

The deceased had allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of the day while the rest of his family was asleep, the official said.

The police were immediately alerted about the incident and the body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that the deceased was facing some financial crisis, which could have prompted him to take the extreme step, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)