Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Suspended Regional Transport Officer Gajendra Patil, who had levelled charges of corruption and misconduct against Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and several other high-ranking officials in the state transport department earlier this year, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking an independent probe against them.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination In Uttar Pradesh Crosses 9 Crore-Mark.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar said on Wednesday that it will hear the plea on October 8.

Also Read | POLYCET 2021 Results Announced; Students Can Check Scores at polycetap.nic.in.

In his petition filed earlier this month through his counsel V P Rane, Patil has urged the high court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other independent agency to conduct an inquiry against Transport Minister Parab and other officers on allegations of bribery, corruption in matters of transfers and postings in the state transport department, and official misconduct, among other things.

He has named the Maharashtra government, Parab and several officials of the transport department as respondent parties in his plea.

In May this year, Patil had made the above allegations against Parab, state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne, and five other senior department officials. Patil was subsequently suspended from the RTO by the state authorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)