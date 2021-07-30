Latur, Jul 30 (PTI) A teen boy was killed while he was talking on his phone in Udgir area of Latur, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at around 9:45pm on Thursday at Basweshwar Chowk near the railway station, an official said.

"The teen asked a man why he was staring at him. This caused an argument in which the man stabbed the teen with a knife and the latter died en route to hospital," he said.

