Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl is feared drowned after she jumped into a water-filled quarry in Dombivali in Thane district on Sunday and saved her mother and younger sister, police said.

The woman was washing clothes at the quarry in Kole village when her younger daughter slipped and fell into the waterbody, after which she too jumped in to save her, an official said.

"Seeing both of them in distress, the teen girl jumped in and rescued both. However, in the process, she is missing and feared drowned. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site," he added.

