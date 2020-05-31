India News | Maha: Thane COVID-19 Cases Reach 8,267 as 486 Test Positive

Thane, May 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district rose by 486 on Sunday to reach 8,267, while 17 deaths took the toll from the infection to 256, said a health official.

Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporation areas together account for 5,236 COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | ANTIFA to be Designated as Terrorist Organisation, Announces Donald Trump: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

"The number of active cases in the district is 4,037 as 3,974 people have been discharged and 256 have died," the official added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count stands at 847, including 29 deaths.

Also Read | Lt General Manoj Pande to Take Over As Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)