Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) With the addition of 269 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,51,981, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the fatality count in the district rose to 11,302.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,34,627, while the death toll stood at 3,293, another official said.

