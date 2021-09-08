Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) Thane has reported 253 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,53,366, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

Four more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,326, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,816, while the death toll has reached 3,294, another official said.

