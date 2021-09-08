Indore, September 8: In a bizarre incident, a human skull was found at the Indore airport by officials on Tuesday. Reports inform that the skull was found in the luggage of a female passenger at the airport, leading to fear and commotion there. Officials at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were shocked to detect a human skull in the luggage, following with the passenger was questioned by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Aerodrum police station’s police officer.

According to a report by TOI, the passenger identified as Sadhvi Yogmata Sachdeva, told the Aerodrome police that the skull was a relative’s mortal remains. She added that she was carrying it in her luggage as she was going to immerse at Haridwar. As the act was against Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, the passenger had to hand it over to a kin and take a later flight. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

The TOI report further informs that the passenger, a resident of Ujjain was scheduled to board Vistara’s Indore-Delhi flight at 8.30 am. However, during the baggage screening, the staff noticed something strange and was shocked to find that the passenger had a human skull in her luggage. A shocked official said that many instances of weird things in luggage have come to the fore, but he had never dreamed that he would see a human skull.

The passenger repeatedly tried to convince the airport officials to allow her to take the skull along but her request was turned down. An official was quoted in the report saying that passengers are allowed to carry mortal remains only in hand baggage, that too after obtaining permission from the airport authority.

