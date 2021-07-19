Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) Thane has added 357 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,40,677, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Eight more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,912, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)