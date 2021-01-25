Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) With the addition of 318 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,51,959, an official said on Monday.

Five more people have also succumbed to the disease, raising the COVID-19 toll in the district to 6,114, he said.

At present, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,42,349 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.19 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,496 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has reached 45,023, while the death toll is 1,196, an official from the district administration said.

