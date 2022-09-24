Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) With the addition of 53 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,44,727, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, and the district's active caseload now stood at 499, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the district's fatality count increased to 11,962, while the recovery tally reached 7,32,967, the official added.

