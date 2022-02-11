Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 261 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 7,06,722, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With the virus claiming the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,839.

Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,015 and death toll at 3,389, another official said.

