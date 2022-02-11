Delhi, February 11: Last Monday, the National Medical Commission held a virtual meeting with all the medical colleges in the country. National Medical Commission (NMC), country’s apex medical education regulator has suggested that the Hippocratic oath be replaced with ‘Charak shapath’ during the graduation ceremony of doctors.

The Hippocratic Oath is a sworn agreement made by physicians when they become doctors. It is considered a guiding principle for doctors. Written by the Greek physician Hippocrates, who lived from 460 to 377 BC, It's one of the oldest binding documents in history and has great symbolic importance for medical doctors.

It has been rewritten multiple times, and medical schools use different versions. Some use the original Greek oath, while others use the Declaration of Geneva or the Oath of Maimonides, both of which reference the original. Whichever version is used, virtually all medical schools use an oath of some kind. Indian Medical Students Studying in Chinese University Seek Judicial Intervention To Pursue Their Practice in India, Delhi HC Issues Notice on Plea

The original oath starts by swearing on the Greek god Apollo to fulfill the oath. The oath begins with an agreement by practitioners to openly share knowledge with the physicians that follow them for the sake of the profession. The second part, and perhaps the most well-known, swears that treatments will be used for the benefit of the ill and not for harm. That's the ''do no harm'' part, though it's worded quite differently:

''With regard to healing the sick, I will devise and order for them the best diet, according to my judgment and means; and I will take care that they suffer no hurt or damage.''

It then follows with statements saying that doctors will not administer a deadly drug or tell someone else how to do so, and doctors will not conduct an abortion, though this part has often been removed or rewritten in modern versions. Next, the oath says that doctors will allow specialists to complete surgeries, being aware of their own limits, and that doctors will not use their position to complete sexual acts, or otherwise take advantage of their patients.

Finally, the oath talks about doctor-patient confidentiality, requiring that doctors do not reveal details of their meetings, conditions, or treatments. Medical Jobs in Australia: Over 1 Lakh Nurses Required in the Country by 2030, Says IHM

The oath concludes by saying that fulfilling the oath will lead to prosperity and good fortune. One who follows the oath will be held in good repute forever, while breaking the oath will lead to the opposite.

The Charaka Shapath is an ode to Maharshi Charaka, considered one of the principal contributors to the ancient science of Ayurveda and the author of the medical treatise, 'Charaka Samhita'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).