Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of Rs 5 lakh in Washim district of Maharashtra, an official said.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

The accused had allegedly lured the victim with the promise of providing half a kg of gold for Rs 5 lakh, said Bachchan Singh, superintendent of police Washim.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Partial Lunar Eclipse to Be Visible From Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh And Assam on November 19.

When the victim reached a spot to make the transaction on Wednesday, the accused attacked him and fled with the money, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police conducted a probe and nabbed the trio and recovered Rs 4.47 lakh, the official said.

The local crime branch is investigating further to see if the accused had been involved in similar crimes in the past, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)