Nagpur, Mar 26 (PTI) An offence has been registered against three people for allegedly duping people of more than Rs 65 lakh in a ponzi scheme in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | State Govt Employees in #WestBengal Plan to Greet Prez Droupadi Murmu with a Mass Email … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The accused had allegedly collected Rs 65.82 lakh from several residents of Tajbag and Hasanbag areas of the city between December 2022 and January this year, an official said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

They promised to double the invested amount every month and had initially extended some benefits to a few persons but later started defaulting, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)