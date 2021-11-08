Nashik, Nov 8 (PTI) Three minor girls and a man were killed on Monday when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 PM near Mundegaon village when the deceased were headed towards their homes.

The deceased are identified as Tushar Hari Kadu (25), who was riding the two-wheeler and Payal Gatir (11), Vishakha Gatir (7) and Sakshi alias Ishwari Dawkhar (10), who were sitting pillion, an official said.

All four received serious head injuries. Doctors at the Ghoti Rural Hospital declared them brought dead, police added.

