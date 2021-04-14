Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.

The state School Education Minister made the statement in a televised message.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the decision, Gaikwad said, "We have already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about our decision of postponement of Classes 10 and and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. We will study and discuss the Centre's (CBSE's) decision with the experts in the field."

The Maharashtra government had on Monday postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

