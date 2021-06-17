Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad have arrested two more persons in connection with an inter-state racket involved in the black marketing of medicines used in the treatment of Mucormycosis or black fungus, an official said on Thursday.

A few days ago, the police had nabbed five people in connection with the black marketing of Amphotericin-B, and they went on to investigate an interstate link to the crime, he said.

"The probe led us to Sharan Basaweshwar Dhamame, who was arrested in Solapur recently. During his interrogation, he brought up the name of Rajshekhar Bhajantri (33), from whom he had procured the drug to sell it in the city," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

Bhajantri works as a nursing staff in the Mucormycosis department of Kalaburagi-based medical science institute in Karnataka, he said.

"A decoy customer was sent and Bhajantri was arrested. The police also seized Mucormycosis medicines worth Rs 1.44 lakh from his possession," the official said, adding that the police are probing the involvement of other medical staff.

